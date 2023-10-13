Land acquisition complete for new Fenit wastewater treatment plant

Land acquisition has been completed for a new wastewater treatment plant in Fenit.

Funding was approved for a new wastewater treatment plant in the village two years ago.

Local representatives have repeatedly claimed Fenit’s wastewater capacity is stifling development in the area.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, an update to councillors said necessary extra land beside the site of the existing waste water treatment plant has been acquired, and the planning process has been satisfactorily completed.

Uisce Éireann has now told Radio Kerry News that the Fenit project is currently at the second stage of progression – this is Preliminary Business Case.

During this stage, Uisce Éireann undertakes detailed analysis, develops a short list of solutions, and finds the preferred option, and then estimates the total cost of the project.

When this current stage is completed, the Fenit wastewater treatment plant will progress through detailed design and statutory approvals.

Following this, the tender process for the procurement of a contractor to deliver the project will also be completed.

The last stage of the project is construction, and Uisce Éireann says it will continue to update its dedicated web page for projects in the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme.