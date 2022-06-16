Land acquired for construction of East Kerry Sewerage System

Irish Water has confirmed they've acquired the land required for the construction of a long awaited sewerage scheme in East Kerry.

The water utility company applied for a Compulsory Purchase Order in November last year to forcibily attain the site for Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.

They've reached an agreement with the landowner and their application for a CPO has been withdrawn.

Advertisement

Last September, Irish Water told Killarney Municipal District councillors that construction on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme would begin before the end of this year, subject to the lands being secured.

Irish Water has confirmed to Radio Kerry that the timeline of the project hasn't been affected.

Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme, which was first proposed over 14 years ago, has been a persistent issue for residents and public representatives in the area.