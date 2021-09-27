Advertisement
Labour representative calls for pandemic bonus for healthcare workers

Sep 27, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A Labour party representative is calling for a pandemic bonus to be paid to healthcare workers.

Ben Slimm, from Tralee, says the Government must pay more than lip service to the people who kept the country going during the pandemic.

He said many healthcare workers in Kerry reported to the frontline fight against COVID-19 often with little or no PPE at the beginning and had to self-isolate away from the families.

Mr Slimm said France has given an average pay rise of €183 per month to healthcare workers and NHS workers in Scotland got a £500 bonus.

 

