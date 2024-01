Labour councillor Terry O’Brien is the new Mayor of the Tralee Municipal District.

He was elected unopposed at the MD meeting this morning.

Cllr O’Brien was proposed by Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane and was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy.

Cllr Terry O’Brien says he’s delighted to take on the role.

He took over from outgoing Mayor and Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall, who was elected as Deputy Mayor.