Labour councillor says Kerry needs early morning flight to Dublin

Sep 26, 2024 17:51 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is to write to the manager of Kerry Airport about the need for an early morning flight to Dublin.

The letter will ask Kerry Airport's CEO John Mulhern to investigate the possibility of an early morning flight and a return flight in the late afternoon.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney proposed the motion at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting,

She says many Kerry people would benefit from same day travel, including business people, those working in Dublin, catching connecting flights, or with medical appointments.

Cllr Moloney said so many Kerry people are now driving to Dublin, that the Barack Obama service station off the M7 near Moneygall could be mistaken for a Kerry reunion early each morning.

 

