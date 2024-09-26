A newly upgraded 1.2 million euro (€1.2m) road in Killarney has been branded appalling, ridiculous, a 'downright embarrassment' and absolutely crazy.

Councillors at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting were reacting to the newly completed Rock Road Improvement Scheme.

Construction works on new footpaths and cycle lanes began at the end of April at short notice, due to a funding expiration date.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher raised the matter saying the newly renovated road looks terrible.

He said there is no uniformity among the numerous types of bollards used in the town, which he claimed could hinder the town's prospects in the Tidy Towns competition.

He added that he will insist on seeing far more detailed plans in future before he supports cycle lanes.

Advertisement

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin said using Rock Road is akin to going on a rollercoaster because of varying levels throughout.

Cllr Cronin said differences of 1-and-a-half to two inches in the levels when using pedestrian and cycle lanes pose trip hazards, creating potential compensation claims.

He said the condition of the new road has caused public outcry, with it now difficult to access some businesses on the road.

Advertisement

Labour Councillor Marie Moloney said motorists are forced to accelerate to get over a hump from Margaret's Road to Rock Road.