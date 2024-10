A Knocknagoshel businesswoman has announced that she will contest the general election.

Michelle Keane will run as an Independent candidate.

She also contested June’s local elections in the Castleisland LEA; she received 991 first preference votes but failed to secure a seat on Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

Ms Keane says some of her priorities include immigration, housing, farming and education.

A date for the general election has not yet been set.