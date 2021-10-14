Advertisement
News

KLM to double daily service between Cork and Amsterdam

Oct 14, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrynews
KLM to double daily service between Cork and Amsterdam KLM to double daily service between Cork and Amsterdam
Share this article

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will double its daily service between Cork Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol.

It’ll operate the twice-daily service from Cork Airport from November 23rd, with the addition of an early morning flight from Cork and a late evening service from Amsterdam.

The news is seen as a major boost to both inbound and outbound tourism for the greater Munster region.

Advertisement

The second daily flight offers passengers increased connectivity to KLM’s network of 170 destinations worldwide.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus