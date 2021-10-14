KLM to double daily service between Cork and Amsterdam

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will double its daily service between Cork Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol.

It’ll operate the twice-daily service from Cork Airport from November 23rd, with the addition of an early morning flight from Cork and a late evening service from Amsterdam.

The news is seen as a major boost to both inbound and outbound tourism for the greater Munster region.

Advertisement

The second daily flight offers passengers increased connectivity to KLM’s network of 170 destinations worldwide.