Killorglin’s RDI Hub to host brightest minds in artificial intelligence

Aug 31, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin's RDI Hub to host brightest minds in artificial intelligence
Killorglin’s RDI Hub is to gather the brightest minds in artificial intelligence.

This year’s John McCarthy AI Summer School will focus on AI for Wellness. It’s the second year of the event, named after the late John McCarthy, who coined the term artificial intelligence, and whose father was from Cromane.

The summer school will be held online, hosted from the RDI Killorglin on September 2nd and 3rd by founding partners, RDI Hub, MicrosoftMunster Technological University and the SFI ADAPT Centre for AI-Driven Digital Content Technology, along with new partners Tangent and AI Ireland.

The event is for Professors, PhD Students and Researchers in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics and Computer scientists who have interests in statistics and machine learning.

More details are available at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/the-international-artificial-intelligence-summer-school-tickets-165007569081

