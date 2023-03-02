Advertisement
News

Killorglin’s Fexco acquires leading loss assessors

Mar 2, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin’s Fexco acquires leading loss assessors Killorglin’s Fexco acquires leading loss assessors
Share this article

Killorglin-headquartered financial technology and business services company, Fexco has acquired a leading firm of loss assessors.

OMC Claims has offices in Killorglin, as well as Cork and Dublin, and is recognised by the insurance market as being leaders in the profession.

The company was founded by Des Owens in 1985, and in 2005 was joined by Fexco Group Chairman, Brian McCarthy, and it became Owens McCarthy – OMC.

Advertisement

Fexco says, as part of its group, OMC Claims will be well positioned for further expansion domestically and internationally.

CEO of Fexco Group, Neil Hosty, says the expertise of the OMC Claims teams in the loss assessing sector will be a valuable addition to the group.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus