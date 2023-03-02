Killorglin’s Fexco acquires leading loss assessors

Killorglin-headquartered financial technology and business services company, Fexco has acquired a leading firm of loss assessors.

OMC Claims has offices in Killorglin, as well as Cork and Dublin, and is recognised by the insurance market as being leaders in the profession.

The company was founded by Des Owens in 1985, and in 2005 was joined by Fexco Group Chairman, Brian McCarthy, and it became Owens McCarthy – OMC.

Fexco says, as part of its group, OMC Claims will be well positioned for further expansion domestically and internationally.

CEO of Fexco Group, Neil Hosty, says the expertise of the OMC Claims teams in the loss assessing sector will be a valuable addition to the group.