A unique tribute to the lives and experiences of those impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal has been unveiled: a 16-acre forest in Co Clare.

The concept described as a 'living, breathing anti-monument' is an initiative by the 221+ patient support group.

It represents women and families affected by past failings in the CervicalCheck screening service.

The Forest That Won’t Forget is a collaboration between 221+ groups, artists Fiona Whelan and John Conway, and Hometree, a charity dedicated to conserving permanent native Irish woodland.

Lyn Fenton from Killorglin was instrumental in bringing to project to fruition.

She says its importance can't be underestimated:

At present, the forest is not open to the public, but no decision has been made yet for when funds are raised.

2-2-1-Plus (221+) says it also serves as a reminder that the majority of healthcare scandals in this country affected women.

Ms Fenton says the forest will be there forever so we never forget what happened:

More information, or a donation link can be found on theforestthatwontforget.ie .