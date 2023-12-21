Kerry Heroes of 2023 announced

The Kerry Heroes of 2023 have been announced.

Over the last month listeners to Radio Kerry were invited to nominate the individuals or groups they considered made them proudest to be from Kerry over the last year.

The awards are sponsored by Fexco and the 8 recipients received a specially commissioned piece by Louis Mulcahy Pottery.

Ryan Griffin from Waterville was nominated by listeners for his silver medal win at the Special Olympics, and he was joined by Crotta hurlers for bringing a 55 year wait to an end and winning the County Hurling Final.

Participants and host farmers in the Kerry Social Farming project were also recognised for the difference they make in our community.

Lynne Fenton, Liz Fenton and Deirdre O Callaghan were nominated for the support they showed the Fenton Toms family after a devastating house fire.

There was also a Local Hero award for Paddy Kevane for the work he does with St Vincent de Paul, Meals on Wheels and MABS. Deirdre Fitzgerald and the staff at the O Connell Adult Centre in Caherciveen were recognised for the support they give to those returning to education.

Listeners nominated Louise Quill for her work with the Tir na n Og orphanage in Tanzania, and Billy Browne from Killorglin for the exceptional care he showed to his late son Conor which facilitated him to be cared for at home. This award also recognised the exceptional work down by family carers throughout the county.

Radio Kerry General Manager, Fiona Stack said that the nominations showed how lucky we are to live in a community where so many groups and individuals step forward to help others.

She congratulated the winners and the multiple other nominees, and thanked listeners for bringing their stories forward for recognition and allowing us end the year celebrating those that make us proud to be from Kerry.