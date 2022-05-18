Advertisement
Killorglin playground to close for 5 weeks to allow for €50k upgrade

May 18, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin playground to close for 5 weeks to allow for €50k upgrade
Killorglin playground will close for five weeks from next Monday to allow for a €50,000 upgrade of the facility.
Kerry County Council says the upgrade will include the installation of a new level access roundabout, trampoline and basket swing.
The CLÁR programme, which is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, provided €31,000 with the remainder being given by the council.
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District, Cllr Michael Cahill says he’s pleased that work is starting on enhancing the playground.
