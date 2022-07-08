Killorglin playground reopens after €50,000 refurbishment

Killorglin playground has reopened after a €50,000 refurbishment.

The new Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Francis Flynn, cut the ribbon today to officially open the playground.

It had been closed since May 23rd while improvement works were carried out.

These included the installation of new equipment to make the playground more inclusive for all users.

It now contains additional accessible equipment, including a trampoline, level access roundabout, and low-level combination units.