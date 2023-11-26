Killorglin one of Ireland's top-ten luckiest towns

Killorglin is one of Ireland’s top-ten luckiest towns, for lotto-playing.

That’s according to new data from Lottoland, which also showed Greg and Katie were the most fortunate names for men and women respectively.

Further data revealed most winners played the lottery on a Thursday.

The data is based on lotto players from November 1st 2022 to November 1st 2023.

Luckiest places

1. Skerries

2. Castlecomer

3. Enniskerry

4. Rathfarnham

5. Dunshaughlin

6. Portlaoise

7. Lifford

8. Charleville

9. Carrick on Suir

10. Killorglin

Luckiest male + female names

Greg Katie

Dean Shannon

Gavin Elaine

Ian Lauren

Cathal Miriam

Karl Patricia

Joshua Tara

Derek Robyn

Ion Clare

Nathan Stacey