Killorglin one of Ireland's top-ten luckiest towns

Nov 26, 2023 14:17 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin one of Ireland's top-ten luckiest towns
Killorglin is one of Ireland’s top-ten luckiest towns, for lotto-playing.

That’s according to new data from Lottoland, which also showed Greg and Katie were the most fortunate names for men and women respectively.

Further data revealed most winners played the lottery on a Thursday.

The data is based on lotto players from November 1st 2022 to November 1st 2023.

 

Luckiest places

1.       Skerries

 

2.       Castlecomer

3.       Enniskerry

 

4.       Rathfarnham

 

5.       Dunshaughlin

6.       Portlaoise

 

7.       Lifford

 

8.       Charleville

 

9.       Carrick on Suir

 

10.   Killorglin

 

 

Luckiest male + female names

Greg                     Katie

Dean                    Shannon

Gavin                   Elaine

Ian                        Lauren

Cathal                  Miriam

Karl                       Patricia

Joshua                 Tara

Derek                   Robyn

Ion                        Clare

Nathan                Stacey

 

Tags used in this article
