Killorglin one of Ireland's top-ten luckiest towns

Killorglin is one of Ireland’s top-ten luckiest towns, for lotto-playing.
That’s according to new data from Lottoland, which also showed Greg and Katie were the most fortunate names for men and women respectively.
Further data revealed most winners played the lottery on a Thursday.
The data is based on lotto players from November 1st 2022 to November 1st 2023.
Luckiest places
1. Skerries
2. Castlecomer
3. Enniskerry
4. Rathfarnham
5. Dunshaughlin
6. Portlaoise
7. Lifford
8. Charleville
9. Carrick on Suir
10. Killorglin
Luckiest male + female names
Greg Katie
Dean Shannon
Gavin Elaine
Ian Lauren
Cathal Miriam
Karl Patricia
Joshua Tara
Derek Robyn
Ion Clare
Nathan Stacey