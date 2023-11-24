Killorglin man found not guilty of manslaughter

A Killorglin man has been found not guilty of the manslaughter of a man outside a takeaway almost five years ago.

25-year-old Christian Fleming of Mount Lyne, Killorglin, was accused of the manslaughter of 32-year-old Stephen O'Connor outside a takeaway in Killorglin, in February 2019.

He also faced one count of assault causing harm to John O'Connor in an incident inside that same takeaway on the same night in February 2019.

A jury has found Mr Fleming not guilty of both counts by majority verdict.