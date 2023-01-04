Advertisement
Killorglin man facing assault and burglary charges remanded for two weeks

Jan 4, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
A Killorglin man facing assault and burglary charges has been remanded for a further two weeks.

Emmet McCarthy of 114 Iveragh Park Killorglin, appeared before Tralee District Court charged with assault and burglary for alleged incidents which occurred on December 3rd.

It’s alleged that Mr McCarthy assaulted a woman at her place of work in Killorglin, and carried out a further assault after following her to another property.

The court heard the book of evidence against Mr McCarthy is not ready yet, and so he has been remanded in custody to appear again at Tralee District Court on January 18th.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client has been granted bail by the High Court subject to Mr McCarthy providing an address, which he is currently attempting to do.

