Killorglin campaigner doubts investigation will lead to lower insurance premiums

A Killorglin man who campaigns for car insurance reform doubts an investigation into anti-competitive practices will lead to lower premiums.

Kian Griffin of Ireland Underground was speaking after six insurers agreed to improve internal competition law compliance programmes.

This followed an investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission into suspected price signalling, where companies tell competitors they're going to hike prices.

Kian Griffin is disappointed there are no legal penalties for the companies.

He doesn’t believe the decision to reform internal competition law will lead to reduced premiums for consumers.