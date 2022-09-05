Killorglin based company to create at least 20 jobs this year

A company based in the RDI Hub in Killorglin is planning to create at least 20 jobs this year.

Xavatar has created real-time avatars and a metaverse.

Its podcast with music and film stars is set to become a television show, and it’s for this that new employees are being sought.

Advertisement

Xavatar is a start-up which has created real-time reactionary avatars; these are electronic images that represent a computer user; Xavatar's ones have been created for video, telecoms, and exploring the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds.

Its avatars can also be used to access the Xavatar metaverse, the Xataverse, which is home to a podcast, soon to be television series, called the Sync Report, which features interviews with music and film stars.

Advertisement

Ovation TV in the US has issued a contract to buy 14 episodes of the animated version of the Sync Report, which would reach 56 million homes across North America.

Xavatar is currently employing around 15 people, but with this news on the Sync Report, it’ll create more than 20 new jobs in the RDI Hub Killorglin, as well as in Dublin this year.

There are plans to grow the number of jobs to 50 throughout next year.

Advertisement

Many positions will be filled by college students and Xavatar / the Sync Report are currently working with MTU Kerry, as well as UCC, ATU Sligo, and Ballyfermot College.

Xavatar’s Chief Executive and co-founder is Kenmare-based Jason P Rothberg, who has 30 years’ experience working in music, film, and television in the US.

The two other co-founders are augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) guru Gianfranco Bianchi, and media mogul Kevin Sharpley.