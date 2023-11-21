Advertisement
Killarney’s St Finan’s is HSE’s most valuable vacant property

Nov 21, 2023
Killarney’s St Finan’s is HSE’s most valuable vacant property
St Finan’s in Killarney is the most valuable vacant asset owned by the HSE.

That’s contained in information provided by the HSE to the Public Accounts Committee, according to the Irish Examiner.

It states the HSE has 214 vacant properties; 74 are in the process of being sold, and only 47 have a specific valuation, and some of these valuations date back to over 10 years ago.

The total amount of those with a valuation is €9.8 million, with Killarney’s former psychiatric hospital, St Finan’s having the highest value at €2.6 million.

The property with the lowest value on this HSE list is in Gneeveguilla, and was valued at €5,000 in 2011.

 

