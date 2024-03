The nominees for the 2024 IFTAs have been announced.

Killarney's Jessie Buckley is up for Best Actress, alongside Saoirse Ronan, Agnes O'Casey and Eve Hewson.

Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, Barry Keoghan and Pierce Brosnan are all nominated in the Best Actor category, while Paul Mescal gets a mention in Best Supporting Actor.

Advertisement

This year's awards ceremony will take place at the Royal Dublin Convention Centre on the 20th of April.