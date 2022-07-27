Killarney’s Jessie Buckley nominated for Mercury Prize Album of the Year

Killarney singer and actor Jessie Buckley has been nominated for the Mercury Prize’s Album of the Year.

This is a prestigious award given annually to the best album released by a British or Irish act in the UK.

Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler are nominated for their album For All Our Days that Tear the Heart.

Advertisement

It was released through EMI Records last month and debuted at No. 23 on the UK Albums Chart.

Tweeting about the nomination, the pair said they were delighted to announce that the album was shortlisted for the prize.

Advertisement