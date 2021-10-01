Advertisement
Killarney’s Gleneagle Hotel receives four-star classification

Oct 1, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Killarney's Gleneagle Hotel receives four-star classification
The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney
The Gleneagle in Killarney has been elevated to four-star status by Fáilte Ireland.

The classification comes following an extensive refurbishment programme that cost €7.2 million and took over four years to complete.

Gleneagle Group CEO, Patrick O’Donoghue says the focus was to improve customer experience while retaining the magic that makes The Gleneagle special.

As well as refurbishing existing guestrooms and public spaces, the Gleneagle completely renovated and refurbished a wing of bedrooms that hadn’t been used in decades

The hotel also invested in its accessibility programme, with seven guest rooms now universally accessible; a number of upgrades around the hotel also make the building easier to navigate.

The Gleneagle Hotel first opened its doors in 1957 as a small country house hotel.

Today it comprises 279 guestrooms, 60 self-catering apartments, leisure facilities, and three live entertainment venues – The Gleneagle INEC Arena, The Gleneagle INEC Club, and The Gleneagle Ballroom.

 

The lobby at The Gleneagle Hotel
Balcony room at The Gleneagle Hotel
