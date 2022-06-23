Advertisement
News

Killarney woman honoured for her work in Paris during World War II

Jun 23, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Killarney woman honoured for her work in Paris during World War II Killarney woman honoured for her work in Paris during World War II
Credit: Kerry County Council twitter
Share this article

A Killarney woman, who was responsible for saving hundreds of lives during World War II, was honoured in her hometown this week.

A plaque was unveiled on Mission Road for Jane (Janie) McCarthy for her efforts in smuggling allied forces through escape routes to free them of Nazi occupied France.

Janie McCarthy, who was from Bohereenagown, was believed to have moved to France as an Au Pair, and following the outbreak of World War II she joined the resistance and continued working there until the end of the war.

Advertisement

She passed hundreds of American, French and other allies through her hands, losing only one, and the Killarney native has been honoured by France, the USA and Britain for her efforts.

Mayor of Killarney Marie Moloney paid tribute to Janie McCarthy at the ceremony and said she was hugely proud that Killarney now recognizes one of its most famous daughters

 

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus