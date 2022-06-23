Killarney woman honoured for her work in Paris during World War II

A Killarney woman, who was responsible for saving hundreds of lives during World War II, was honoured in her hometown this week.

A plaque was unveiled on Mission Road for Jane (Janie) McCarthy for her efforts in smuggling allied forces through escape routes to free them of Nazi occupied France.

Janie McCarthy, who was from Bohereenagown, was believed to have moved to France as an Au Pair, and following the outbreak of World War II she joined the resistance and continued working there until the end of the war.

She passed hundreds of American, French and other allies through her hands, losing only one, and the Killarney native has been honoured by France, the USA and Britain for her efforts.

Mayor of Killarney Marie Moloney paid tribute to Janie McCarthy at the ceremony and said she was hugely proud that Killarney now recognizes one of its most famous daughters

