Killarney welcomes the World Irish Dance championships

Killarney is hosting the An Chomhdháil World Irish Dance Championships beginning today.

Dozens of competitions will take place over the next six days at the Gleneagle hotel and INEC arena.

The age profile of competitors ranges from nine to 21 years old and over 1,400 dancers will take to the stage this week.

Advertisement

According to studies carried out between 2016 and 2019, the championships are worth an estimated €12 million to the local economy.

CEO of The Gleneagle Group Patrick O’Donoghue says the hotel is honoured to welcome the world Irish Dance championships to Killarney.