Killarney vaccination centre to close before end of the month

The vaccination centre in Killarney is to close before the end of the month.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare confirmed the imminent closure, stating it comes following an intensive vaccination roll-out campaign in Kerry.

The new vaccination centre at the former BorgWarner site in the Monavally Industrial Estate, Tralee will become the vaccination centre for Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the work of the staff at the Killarney centre allowed anyone who wished to receive a vaccine in the area to do so.

More than 61,000 vaccinations have been administered at the Killarney centre since it opened in April.

The group says as the majority of the population of Kerry is now vaccinated and the current phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign draws to a close, the Tralee centre will become the vaccination centre for the county.

The Killarney centre will be used as a base over the next two weeks for the teams travelling to nursing homes and residential settings to administer third doses to residents aged over 65.

Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Michael Fitzgerald says as we move to a new phase of vaccinations, they've been planning locally for the best way to deliver any future vaccinations; he says this includes reorganising and consolidating the vaccination programme.

Mr Fitzgerald thanked everyone involved in the Killarney vaccination programme for their support and he also thanked the management and staff at Kerry County Council and Killarney Sports and Leisure.

Walk-in vaccination clinics will continue at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in BorgWarner.