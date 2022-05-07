Killarney to host national community’s awards next week

Killarney will host Ireland’s largest community awards next week.

The Pride of Place awards is a competition whereby local authorities from across the island of Ireland nominate community groups who they feel have a made a significant contribution to improving their neighbourhood.

From Kerry, the Corca Dhuibhne 2030/Dingle Peninsula 2030 group are nominated in the Islands and Coastal Communities category.

The Killarney Immigrant Support Centre is nominated in the Community Resilience category, and the Reeks District is up for an award in the Community Tourism category.

Kerry County Council is hosting this year’s awards at the INEC, next Monday May 16th.