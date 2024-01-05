Advertisement
News

Killarney to Cork road remains closed after crash in which woman died

Jan 5, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Killarney to Cork road remains closed after crash in which woman died
Share this article

The N22 outside Killarney remains closed this morning after a crash in which a woman died.

The collision between a car and a truck happened on the N22 at Glenflesk yesterday afternoon.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and no further injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

The main Killarney to Cork road remains closed this morning while a technical examination takes place, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are still appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have camera or dash-cam footage of the area between 3pm and 4:15pm to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Listowel Visual Artists’ Collective launches first group exhibition
Advertisement
Woman killed in crash in Glenflesk
Main Cork road out of Killarney closed following serious traffic accident
Advertisement

Recommended

Listowel Visual Artists’ Collective launches first group exhibition
Power cards opening 71 at Sentry tournament
Dublin hurlers get off to winning start; Roscommon footballers begin campaign tonight
Palace and Everton draw in FA Cup; games continues tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus