Killarney to Cork road remains closed after crash in which woman died

The N22 outside Killarney remains closed this morning after a crash in which a woman died.

The collision between a car and a truck happened on the N22 at Glenflesk yesterday afternoon.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and no further injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

The main Killarney to Cork road remains closed this morning while a technical examination takes place, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are still appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have camera or dash-cam footage of the area between 3pm and 4:15pm to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.