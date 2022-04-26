Killarney students secure funding for Young Social Innovators project

Killarney students secured €700 in funding to advance a social innovation project aimed at addressing male violence.

The students from St Brendan’s College, who are taking part in Young Social Innovators (YSI), pitched to a Dragons Den Panel dedicated to advancing teenagers ideas for social good.

The funding is to help publish an educational book the students are writing entitled One Punch Can Kill, as well as informational posters for their school and businesses in the community.

The project focuses on peer and community education on the culture of male violence.

Overall, almost €10,000 was granted to 18 YSI teams through the Social Impact Fund supported by the Community Foundation Ireland.