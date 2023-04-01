Advertisement
Killarney students honoured at Certified Irish Angus Schools competition awards

Apr 1, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Killarney students honoured at Certified Irish Angus Schools competition awards
Kerry secondary school students were honoured in awards ceremony.

Three students from St Brigid’s Presentation Secondary School, Killarney, were celebrated at the annual Certified Irish Angus Schools competition awards ceremony in Croke Park.

This competition is an initiative that challenges students to rear five Irish Angus Cross calves for 18 months until their slaughter.

It aims to communicate the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.

Katie Donoghue, Abbie Daly, and Alanna Brady researched methods of “Improving Farm Outcomes Through Education.”

The study focused on how local farmers can effectively apply educational resources from industry experts to their own farms.

