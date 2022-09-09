Advertisement
Killarney skate park moves step closer with appointment of contractor

Sep 9, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Killarney skate park moves step closer with appointment of contractor
The long-awaited Killarney skate park has moved a step closer with the appointment of a contractor for the project.

 

Brown Brothers from Cork, in partnership with Spanish company Vulcano, have been awarded the contract to develop the park.

The amenity is expected to cost about €235,000, and the council received funding from the Sports Capital Programme to develop it on the grounds of the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

 

The announcement comes six weeks after the skate park in Tralee was opened to the public.

