Killarney school honours past pupil Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty

Sep 24, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A Killarney school has honoured the memory of past pupil Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty who helped save the lives of thousands of people during World War II.

The Presentation Monastery Primary School has dedicated its hall to Monsignor O'Flaherty.

Education Minister Norma Foley officially opened the school's newly constructed wing which will house two special needs classrooms, a multi-sensory room and hall.

Bishop of Kerry Dr Ray Browne also officially opened the new extensions.

An outdoor classroom has been dedicated to the memory of the 2011 Washington DC Rose Dorothy Henggeler who had family connections to the school.

Principal Colm Ó Súilleabháin says today is very special for Presentation Monastery Primary School.

Former Supreme Court judge Hugh O'Flaherty at the special dedication of the hall of Presentation Monastery Primary School, Killarney. The hall is dedicated in the memory of Mr O'Flaherty's uncle, Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty, a former pupil of the school, who helped save thousands of lives in Rome during World War II. 24/9/2021.
