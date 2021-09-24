Killarney school honours past pupil Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty

A Killarney school has honoured the memory of past pupil Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty who helped save the lives of thousands of people during World War II.

The Presentation Monastery Primary School has dedicated its hall to Monsignor O'Flaherty.

Education Minister Norma Foley officially opened the school's newly constructed wing which will house two special needs classrooms, a multi-sensory room and hall.

Bishop of Kerry Dr Ray Browne also officially opened the new extensions.

An outdoor classroom has been dedicated to the memory of the 2011 Washington DC Rose Dorothy Henggeler who had family connections to the school.

Principal Colm Ó Súilleabháin says today is very special for Presentation Monastery Primary School.