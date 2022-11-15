Advertisement
Killarney retains Purple Flag status for eighth consecutive year

Nov 15, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Killarney retains Purple Flag status for eighth consecutive year
Killarney has retained its Purple Flag status for the eighth consecutive year.

The accreditation recognises the town as an attractive, vibrant and safe place to live in and visit by night.

Judges award the Purple Flag based on a number of factors, including safety after dark, cleanliness, public transport, vitality and mix of dining, culture and entertainment in the town.

President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Cllr Niall Kelleher, says Killarney retaining its Purple Flag status every year since 2014, is a great endorsement for the town.

