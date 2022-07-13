Advertisement
Killarney race goers advised of traffic and parking restrictions

Jul 13, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Racing fans planning to head to Killarney over the next few days, have been warned to obey parking and traffic restrictions.

 

Ladies Day on Friday is expected to be particularly busy, with motorists being advised to use Woodlawn Road to approach the racecourse, as heavy traffic is expected on Mission Road and within the town centre.

Racegoers are advised to either walk to the racecourse or else avail of one of the courtesy buses operating from outside the East Avenue Hotel.

 

Sgt Dermot O'Connell from Killarney Gardai has this advice:

 

