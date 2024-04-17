Advertisement
Killarney Park hotel to undergo multi-million euro refurbishment

Apr 17, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Park hotel to undergo multi-million euro refurbishment
The Killarney Park hotel is to undergo a multi-million euro refurbishment programme from early November into early spring 2025.

Following on from an initial investment that included the renovation of the hotel lobby and public areas and a new-look for its fine-dining restaurant, The Peregrine, The Killarney Park has further committed to a major investment.

Renovations at the independent family owned five-star hotel will include refurbishing all bedrooms and suites, increasing the current room count to 74, a total re-landscaping of the gardens, a revamp of The Garden Bar and Terrace, and a full redesign of their Spa.

Commenting on the developments, General Manager, Marcus Treacy said "Having narrowed it down to two Irish interior architect companies based on their exceptional design ideas, we are delighted to announce that MDO Architects have been appointed to realise our ambitious vision".

Mr Tracey added "Sustainability is also a key focus for The Killarney Park Hotel and all elements of the re-design and construction will have this philosophy at its core".

