Killarney NPWS sites record almost 5 million visitors in last two years

Feb 13, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Killarney NPWS sites record almost 5 million visitors in last two years
Muckross House and Gardens Views. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Almost 5 million people have visited NPWS managed sites in Kerry in the last two years.

That’s according to figures provided by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The figures provided to Radio Kerry by the NPWS, who manage the sites, show a year-on-year increase in visitor numbers to Killarney National Park and Muckross House.

In 2023, almost 1.5 million (1,450,585) people visited Killarney National Park.

That’s an increase of almost 30,000 on 2022, when just over 1.4 million (1,421,056) sightseers flocked to the park.

Meanwhile, Muckross House recorded almost 1 million (975,531) visitors in 2023.

This represents a rise of almost 64,000 on the year before; when just under 912,000 (911,843) people passed through the doors of Muckross House.

The figures show, in total 4,759,006 people have visited these two National Parks and Wildlife Service operated sites.

