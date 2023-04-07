Advertisement
Killarney National Park staff taking specialist training to prevent repeat of 2021 wildfire devastation

Apr 7, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Killarney National Park staff taking specialist training to prevent repeat of 2021 wildfire devastation
As part of the action plan to prevent future wildfires in Killarney National Park. Staff within Killarney National Park began training this week with a specialist UK company led by Rob Gazzard. The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has purchased vehicles fitted with water pumps, and with the latest technology including thermal surveillance, drone operator and helicopter on standby, it will ensure that the response from emergency crews is immediate. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ ISSUED 06/04/2023
Killarney National Park staff have started specialist training to prevent the sort of wildfires which devastated the park in 2021.

Wildfires in April 2021 tore through over 2,000 hectares of Killarney National Park.

The wildfires, which started two years ago this month, devastated around 2,500 hectares, or half of the overall land area of the park.

Measures have been taken since to prevent wildfires from raging through the park, including increased patrols and technology, as part of an action plan.

Staff at the park have now started training with a specialist UK company.

As well as this, the National Parks and Wildlife Service can use vehicles fitted with water pumps and other technology including thermal surveillance and a drone operator.

A helicopter is also available on standby, which will carry specialised Bambi buckets capable of delivering water for aerial firefighting.

NPWS management and staff also hold regular meetings with the fire services, and a detailed safety plan for the park is ready.

Regional Manager of the NPWS Southern Division, Eamonn Meskell, says the service is liaising with international groups on best practices and early smoke and fire detection appliances capable of spotting a fire outbreak.

Killarney National Park is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve for the last 40 years, and it also forms part of a Special Area of Conservation.

As part of the action plan to prevent future wildfires in Killarney National Park. Staff within Killarney National Park began training this week with a specialist UK company led by Rob Gazzard, (right). The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has purchased vehicles fitted with water pumps, and with the latest technology including thermal surveillance, drone operator and helicopter on standby, it will ensure that the response from emergency crews is immediate. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ ISSUED 06/04/2023
