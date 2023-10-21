Advertisement
Killarney National Park Samhain Autumn Gathering takes place this weekend

Oct 21, 2023 12:15 By radiokerrynews
‘The Monarch’ - one of the largest upland stags in Ireland. He has 20 points on his antlers. During the annual rutting season - predominately, during the month of October in Killarney National Park. The male stag becomes very vocal and their bellowing can be heard echoing throughout the valleys and mountains.The stag will guard his territory fiercely to hold onto his hinds, while warring away the stiff competition. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS/free pic
The Killarney National Park, Autumn Gathering takes place this weekend. (21-22 October).

Autumn is the highlight of the nature calendar in the national park, with October considered the best time for observing red deer activity during rutting season.

The Samhain weekend is presented by the Conservation Rangers of the National Park and the NPWS (National Parks and Wildlife Service).

Events include the morning deer watch – with Conservation Ranger, Padraig ‘Brac’ O’Sullivan; the annual Paudie O’Leary lecture – presented by Áine Ní Shúilleabháin; and the Autumn photographic workshop.

The Park consists of around 600 animals, and is now the only herd of truly wild native deer in Ireland.

For more information on events and how to get involved visit https://www.nationalparks.ie/killarney/autumn-gathering-2023/

