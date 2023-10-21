Killarney National Park Samhain Autumn Gathering takes place this weekend

The Killarney National Park, Autumn Gathering takes place this weekend. (21-22 October).

Autumn is the highlight of the nature calendar in the national park, with October considered the best time for observing red deer activity during rutting season.

The Samhain weekend is presented by the Conservation Rangers of the National Park and the NPWS (National Parks and Wildlife Service).

Events include the morning deer watch – with Conservation Ranger, Padraig ‘Brac’ O’Sullivan; the annual Paudie O’Leary lecture – presented by Áine Ní Shúilleabháin; and the Autumn photographic workshop.

The Park consists of around 600 animals, and is now the only herd of truly wild native deer in Ireland.

For more information on events and how to get involved visit https://www.nationalparks.ie/killarney/autumn-gathering-2023/