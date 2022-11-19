Advertisement
News

Killarney National Park rangers warn of dangers dumping pumpkins poses to small mammals

Nov 19, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Killarney National Park rangers warn of dangers dumping pumpkins poses to small mammals Killarney National Park rangers warn of dangers dumping pumpkins poses to small mammals
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Share this article

Killarney National Park Conservation Rangers are warning of the dangers posed to small mammals by dumped pumpkins.

Rangers say as pumpkins aren’t native to Irish woodlands, they can have a negative effect and spread disease.

This warning was issued as many people are disposing of their pumpkins following Halloween.

Advertisement

Chris Barron of Killarney National Park Education Centre says pumpkins can make small mammals ill and spread disease.

He says hedgehogs in particular are at risk; they'll be going into hibernation this week and Mr Barron says it they eat pumpkins they can become unwell, lose body weight and get dehydrated.

He’s warning that pumpkins also emit methane gas when decomposing, which is stronger than carbon dioxide and has a far more significant impact on global warming.

Advertisement

Chris Barron is urging people to dispose of them by adding to their compost or making pumpkin soup.

People can compost their pumpkins in their garden by smashing it up into smaller pieces, covering it with leaves and spreading it after a few weeks; this helps nourish the soil for winter.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus