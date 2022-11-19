Killarney National Park rangers warn of dangers dumping pumpkins poses to small mammals

Killarney National Park Conservation Rangers are warning of the dangers posed to small mammals by dumped pumpkins.

Rangers say as pumpkins aren’t native to Irish woodlands, they can have a negative effect and spread disease.

This warning was issued as many people are disposing of their pumpkins following Halloween.

Chris Barron of Killarney National Park Education Centre says pumpkins can make small mammals ill and spread disease.

He says hedgehogs in particular are at risk; they'll be going into hibernation this week and Mr Barron says it they eat pumpkins they can become unwell, lose body weight and get dehydrated.

He’s warning that pumpkins also emit methane gas when decomposing, which is stronger than carbon dioxide and has a far more significant impact on global warming.

Chris Barron is urging people to dispose of them by adding to their compost or making pumpkin soup.

People can compost their pumpkins in their garden by smashing it up into smaller pieces, covering it with leaves and spreading it after a few weeks; this helps nourish the soil for winter.