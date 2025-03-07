Advertisement
Worries temporary primary care clinic in Killarney could have far-reaching consequences

Mar 7, 2025 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Worries temporary primary care clinic in Killarney could have far-reaching consequences
The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District has criticised plans for a temporary primary care clinic on the grounds of St. Finian's Hospital.

However, the Land Development Agency (LDA) is supposed to be reviewing the site for social housing.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae says plans for a temporary clinic there will delay the construction of any housing on the site, which has long been touted as a potential solution to Killarney's housing shortage.

She says the HSE needs to clarify its plans for its properties in the town:

Radio Kerry News has contacted the HSE for comment.

