The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District has accused the HSE of drip-feeding information regarding the development of healthcare facilities in the town.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae made her comments following the announcement that a minor injuries clinic is set to be built at the old St. Columbanus Community Hospital.

Councillor John O'Donoghue said the clinic will be transformative for healthcare in East and South Kerry and should significantly alleviate pressure on the Emergency Department at UHK in Tralee.

At this week’s Killarney Municipal District meeting, Cathaoirleach Healy-Rae proposed that the HSE be formally invited to meet with councillors to discuss concerns regarding its extensive property holdings within the district and their future use.

Councillor Healy-Rae specifically referenced the minor injuries clinic, which the HSE now intends to locate at St. Columbanus Home once it has been vacated as a community hospital.

She claimed that the completion of the new community hospital appears to be delayed until later this year, meaning that St. Columbanus District Hospital and other associated facilities will not be vacated when originally expected.

Cathaoirleach Healy-Rae said that while plans for the minor injuries clinic are a welcome development, any delays would push back its opening.

She also called for clarity regarding the planned primary care clinic at Áras Phádraig.

Councillor Healy-Rae highlighted recent reports that a temporary primary care clinic is planned for the old St. Finian’s Hospital before the permanent clinic at Áras Phádraig is completed.

She expressed concern that the process for getting the temporary clinic operational involves multiple steps, including securing funding, obtaining planning approvals, and construction, all of which could take a long time, yet there is still no clear timeline.

She stated that, according to available information, once approved, construction of the temporary primary care clinic would take roughly 10 months, meaning that even in a best-case scenario, it would not be operational for a significant period.

Despite this, HSE officials have stated that a permanent primary care clinic will be built at Áras Phádraig within a three-year construction timeline.

She questioned why there is a need to invest in a temporary clinic at St. Finian’s when the permanent primary care clinic at Áras Phádraig should be ready around the same time. She also asked whether funds allocated to the temporary clinic would be better spent fast-tracking the permanent facility instead.

Councillor Healy-Rae suggested that this conflicting information creates uncertainty about whether both projects will progress as planned or if one may be abandoned later.

She also raised concerns about the coordination of resources, funding, and timelines if three major healthcare construction projects are happening in Killarney simultaneously, including the St. Finian’s temporary clinic, the Áras Phádraig permanent clinic, and the new community hospital.

Finally, she criticised the lack of a clear plan and transparency from the HSE, stating that it is raising more questions than answers.

