Construction work still not finished on 130 bed Killarney community Nursing Unit

Construction work has still not finished on the 130 bed Killarney community Nursing Unit at Ballydribbeen.

The unit which commenced in 2022 was due to be complete late last year with first patients moved from St Columbanus and Killarney Community Hospital by quarter 1 of this year but this has not happened.

The Killarney Community Nursing Unit was one of 7 Public Private Partnership constructed nursing units across the country announced by government in 2022.

The 130 bed unit is part single, part two storey unit with associated resident accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, day and activities rooms, resident areas with

family overnight accommodation, began construction in December 2022 and was estimated to be complete by late 2024 with residents being moved from Killarney Community

Hospital and St Columnbanus early this year.

The site will include three ten-bed households specifically for people with dementia.

In statement to Radio Kerry News, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said construction work is still underway at Ballydribbeen .

Both local and national HSE management are liaising closely with the contractor.

Once construction is finished, the commissioning fit-out of the unit can begin.

The initial project timeline has been revised.

Once the contractor hands over the completed building, the HSE will be in a position to share a more detailed timeline, taking into account the need to liaise with residents, their families and staff as well as undertake the HIQA registration process.