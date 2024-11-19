Advertisement
Calls for former St Columbanus' site to be considered for minor injuries clinic

Nov 19, 2024 10:55 By radiokerrynews
Calls for former St Columbanus' site to be considered for minor injuries clinic
A Killarney Councillor has said the soon to be vacated St Columbanus' and District Hospital site should be considered for a minor injuries clinic.

Both facilities are due to close, as a new community nursing unit opens in the town just off the bypass.

Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor John O'Donoghue has said he wants the hospital to be repurposed into a minor injury clinic.

This comes after it has been confirmed that a Minor Injuries Clinic will be established in Killarney.

Several councillors reiterated the fact they do not want the St Columbanus' site to have the same fate as the St Finians site.

Cllr O' Donoghue said they should contact the HSE and ask that St Columbanus, and in particular the District Hospital be considered for the new facility.

Independent Cllr Maura Healy Rae raised the question about why everything is so secretive with the HSE about the future use of the site.

In Kerry County Council's reply they said that this is a matter for consideration by the Members.

