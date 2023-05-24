Killarney man pleads guilty to threatening to kill woman in 2019

A Killarney man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a woman in 2019.

36-year-old Daniel O’Brien of 22 Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, pleaded guilty to one count before Judge Sinead Behan at Tralee Circuit Court.

Mr O’Brien was charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Margaret Avanzo, who was present in court.

It happened on 22nd December 2019 at Ballyspillane, Killarney.

Mr O’Brien pleaded not guilty when he was originally arraigned, and a jury was sworn in for the matter to go to trial.

After consultation with his barrister Katie O’Connell, Mr O’Brien was re-arraigned and indicated he was pleading guilty.

Ms O’Connell said she is not seeking any probation reports, but a victim impact statement will be heard.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice told Judge Behan the case is linked in to other cases, and it wouldn’t be appropriate to sentence Mr O’Brien before those matters are heard.

Judge Sinead Behan remanded Mr O’Brien on bail.