Killarney man jailed for money laundering

A Killarney man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for money laundering.

The sentence hearing of Thomas Coffey of 192 Ballyspillane, Killarney took place in Tralee Circuit Court this week.

Thomas Coffey was charged with money laundering pursuant to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010.

The charge related to property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct following the seizure of €87,850 and £5,610.

This cash was discovered in a locked safe at Mr Coffey’s address at 192 Ballyspillane, Killarney on the 21st November 2017.

Mr Coffey’s home was searched under warrant as part of Operation Tarmac, a joint operation conducted by Gardaí in Killarney and the Criminal Assets Bureau, on the date in question.

The court heard evidence from an officer of the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Judge Sinead Behan sentenced Thomas Coffey to three-and-a-half years imprisonment, with the last six months suspended for two years.