Killarney man in custody on theft charges remanded for further week

A Killarney man in custody on theft charges has been remanded for another week.

Billy Burns, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

Mr Burns has admitted to taking possession of a vehicle without permission on October 3rd, 2021, and stealing fuel from a Circle K petrol station in Donnybrook, Dublin, the next day.

The 51-year-old is the son of Killarney woman Miriam Burns, who was murdered in her home in Ardshanavooley in August.

Mr Burns was sent forward to Tralee Circuit Court for sentencing last month, but has not appeared since, despite being listed before the court.

A psychiatric report from staff at Cork Prison, in which he is being held, was produced before Tralee Circuit Court on Tuesday, which stated that Mr Burns was unable to appear via video link.

Mr Burns’ legal team insists he is fit to appear via video link, and further legal aid has been granted for an independent psychiatric report.

Because of the nature of the charges, Mr Burns had been entitled to bail if he could provide an address deemed appropriate by gardaí, which he has not done.

At Tralee Circuit Court, Judge Cormac Quinn remanded Mr Burns in custody to appear via video link on Wednesday, November 9th, for sentencing.

Judge Quinn said if Mr Burns is not able to appear, he will be requesting a medical report in that regard.