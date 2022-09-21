Killarney man has been sent forward for sentencing relating to theft charge

A Killarney man has been sent forward for sentencing relating to two theft charges.

Billy Burns, of no fixed abode, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning on charges of theft and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

The 51-year-old is the son of Killarney woman Miriam Burns, who was murdered in her home in Ardshanavooley in August.

Tralee District Court was told that the book of evidence in relation to the two charges had been served, and the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to moving forward for trial.

It’s alleged that Mr Burns took possession of a vehicle without permission on the 3rd October 2021, and the next day, stole fuel from a Circle K petrol station in Donnybrook, Dublin.

Mr Burns, who was present in court, entered a signed plea in relation to the charges.

He will now be sent forward for sentencing at the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court, which is October 4th.

Mr Burns asked Judge Joanne Carroll how many months he would get, before being instructed by his solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, that this would be decided on another day.

Because of the nature of the charges, Mr Burns had been entitled to bail if he could provide an address, which until today he had not been able to do.

Mr O’Connell told the court that Mr Burns has now provided an address to gardaí, who will assess if it’s appropriate.

Judge Carroll told Mr Burns that if gardaí approve this address, he’ll be granted bail with the exact same conditions as previously agreed.

These include that Mr Burns sign on twice daily at a Garda Station, surrender his passport and all travel documents, observe a curfew between 10pm and 8am and stay out of Killarney save for court appearances.