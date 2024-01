Killarney Library is to host one of the SEAI Home Energy Clinics.

This free event aims to showcase how to reduce energy use and bills to homes and communities.

These clinics are led by Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The event will be held this Thursday (February 1st) from 2pm to 5pm.

All are welcome and no booking is required.