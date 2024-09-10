Killarney Innovation Centre’s new connectivity to drive innovation and growth

World-class connectivity at the Killarney Innovation Centre will be essential for driving innovation and growth.

That’s according to Manager of Killarney Innovation Centre, Conor O'Leary.

The centre has become the latest member of the SIRO-Vodafone Gigabit Hub initiative which delivers 1 giga bytes per second speeds to digital hubs nationwide.

Advertisement

Conor O’Leary says this initiative will help the Killarney Innovation Centre to continue to nurture creativity and support the next generation of entrepreneurs and businesses: