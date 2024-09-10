Advertisement
Killarney Innovation Centre’s new connectivity to drive innovation and growth

Sep 10, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Innovation Centre’s new connectivity to drive innovation and growth
Pictured at Killarney Innovation Centre from left: Sean Counihan, Chair of Killarney Innovation Centre, Ronan Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer, SIRO, Minister for Education Norma Foley TD and Chris Stagg, Consumer Director, Vodafone Ireland. Photo: Pauline Dennigan
World-class connectivity at the Killarney Innovation Centre will be essential for driving innovation and growth.

That’s according to Manager of Killarney Innovation Centre, Conor O'Leary.

The centre has become the latest member of the SIRO-Vodafone Gigabit Hub initiative which delivers 1 giga bytes per second speeds to digital hubs nationwide.

Conor O’Leary says this initiative will help the Killarney Innovation Centre to continue to nurture creativity and support the next generation of entrepreneurs and businesses:

