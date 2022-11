A staple of the Christmas in Killarney festival is facing cancellation this year.

'Killarney on Ice' hasn't operated since 2019 due to Covid, but rising costs have left organisers on the ropes.

The ice rink employs 25 people but the rising price of fuel, refrigerators, energy and transportation may leave it empty this winter.

Organiser Tim O'Donoghue says insurance premiums have particularly skyrocketed.